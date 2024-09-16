The crew of the ship “Akademik Nikolay Strakhov” is being evacuated in the Kara Sea

It was decided to evacuate scientists and part of the crew from the research vessel (RV) “Akademik Nikolay Strakhov” that broke down in the Kara Sea. This reported Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences in its Telegram channel.

It is expected that on September 16 the research vessel “Akademik Mstislav Keldysh” will approach the ship in distress. After the transfer of people, only the minimum necessary number of personnel will remain on the “Strakhov”. They will wait for the arrival of a tugboat, which will tow the ship to the port of Arkhangelsk.

The accident on the Akademik Strakhov was reported on the night of September 16. The ship’s engine failed on the 5th, and the crew was unable to determine the cause of the breakdown.

The institute’s management named the long-term chronic underfunding of repairs and maintenance of the RAS scientific fleet vessels as the main cause of the accident. “Akademik Strakhov” is engaged in the study of the upper sedimentary layer and the relief of the seabed, as well as natural geohazards in the Arctic seas of Russia.