The Russian crew was evacuated from the British tanker Almuntazah with more than 700 tons of fuel oil on board, which caught fire in the Black Sea. This is reported Interfax with reference to the press service of Rosmorrechflot.

“According to the captain, there was a fire in the engine room at night, he gave the command to the crew to get off the ship in tow,” the message says. In total, there were seven crew members on board the vessel sailing under the flag of the Comoros. All of them are Russian sailors.

The press service also clarified that “there are no visible traces of water pollution, no open fire is visible,” but there is smoke. According to preliminary information, the shipowner is going to put the crew on board the tanker for inspection.

The incident occurred five kilometers from Cape Iron Horn on the night of Sunday, January 23. The multifunctional rescue vessels “Rescuer Demidov” and “Merkury” arrived at the scene from the port of Novorossiysk. The tanker is currently at anchorage.