The Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew of the Crew-6 mission will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 1 to return to Earth. About this August 16 reported National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavor spacecraft will undock from the space station no earlier than Friday, September 1, after which it will splash down off the coast of Florida.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi will return to Earth on board the spacecraft. They arrived at the station on March 3 and by the time they return, they will have been at the station for almost six months in total.

Earlier, on August 3, NASA and SpaceX postponed to August 25 the launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS, the crew of which will include Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

In July 2022, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on cross-flights of cosmonauts and astronauts to the ISS on Russian and American manned transport vehicles.

The agreement is aimed at ensuring that in the event of an emergency situation associated with the cancellation or significant delay in the launch of a Russian or American spacecraft, the presence of at least one Roscosmos cosmonaut and one NASA astronaut on board the ISS is ensured to serve the Russian and American segments.