The crew of the CREW-10, formed by the NASA Astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, together with the mission specialist of the Japanese Space Agency (Jaxa) Takuya Onishi and the cosmonaut of Roscosmos Kirill Peskov, it is not any crew: it has not taken off and it is already one of the most anticipated missions of the international space station (ISS its acronym in English). The reason: they will be the ones that relay to the CREW-9 in which the already famous ‘trapped’ Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore astronauts are integrated, who went to the orbital laboratory for a ten-day mission and have been there for more than nine months due to failures in the ship they tested, the Boeing Starliner, who returned empty to the earth.

Because until McClain, Ayers, Onishi and Peskov do not go up to the ISS, which will happen at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday at 24.48 Spanish time, the crew of Wilmore and Williams (which is completed with the Nasa Nasa Hague astronaut and the cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who have been in the ISS since September) will not be able to return to the ISS. The reason is that both groups must live for a few days to give relief in the tasks of the orbital laboratory, so the arrival of the CREW-10 is only the beginning of the end of a story 400 kilometers on our heads that has become the space soap opera of the last year.

Own problems

Given the problems of the Starliner, NASA decided that Wilmore and Williams remain in the ISS next to the following planned crew, the CREW-9. Thus, they would endure until the end of the routine mission (six months) and return with them in their ship, a Dragon of Spacex, the space company of Elon Musk, who erected throughout this story as the ‘Salvador’ of those trapped in space.

But Williams and Wilmore were not the only ones who have suffered setbacks throughout this adventure. The next crew, the CREW-10, has also faced its own problems. To begin with, it was supposed to be the mission that a new dragon type capsule premiered, which would be added to the other four in operation: Freedom, which transported Hague already Gorbunov at the beginning of last September and in which they will return next to the trapped; Endeavor and Endurance, which remain in rotation for use in NASA’s commercial crew program and in private astronaut flights, such as Axiom Space missions; and Resilience, which flew in the CREW-1 mission of Spacex and has since been used for the activities of private spatial flights of the multimillionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Jared Isaacman, recently chosen by the elected president Donald Trump to become the next NASA administrator.









The idea was to incorporate the fifth dragon (which will be baptized by its first crew on board) with the CREW-10. However, as Spacex did not reach the stipulated deadlines to launch it in February, it was decided to delay its takeoff until March (in turn, the return of those trapped in the ISS, who had to stay one more month). Finally, as the works were delayed even more than expected, in the end NASA and Spacex decided that the crew will travel in the endurance on March 12 and leave the new capsule for future trips.

In parallel to this story, Donald Trump used the networks to get political revenue from the event, asking Musk, his new right hand, to ‘rescue’ the astronauts, something that had actually been decided in summer by the previous government. “I just asked Elon Musk and Spacex to look for the two brave astronauts who have been practically abandoned in space by the Biden administration,” wrote US president. “Elon will soon be on his way,” he added. Musk picked up the glove and blamed Biden again, knowing that the technical ruling was Boeing’s responsibility. In addition, the astronauts themselves repeated several times that they were not stranded and that they were prepared for their mission, the first test flight of the Starliner, not to leave as planned.

«If you want to go fast, go alone; If you want to go far, you are accompanied »

Upon arrival at the NASA facilities in Florida from which the CREW-10 will depart on Wednesday, the mission commander, Anne McClain said that both she and the crew were proud to continue with the international alliances that make possible the continuity of the space station. «If you want to go fast, go alone; But if you want to go far, you are accompanied, ”said the astronaut, which will be the second time, like Onishi, who is in space. Instead, for Ayers and Peskiv it will be its premiere on a mission.

Normally, crews that arrive and leave the ISS overlap for approximately a week. This allows astronauts who arrive, especially those who fly for the first time like Peskiv and Ayers, a period to get used to microgravity while the outgoing crew guides them on the various responsibilities they will assume. However, the transfer of command for crew 10 will be much faster: the CREW-10 will arrive on March 13 and the CREW-9 will leave the ISS on 16, just three days later.

“We have been in constant communication with the CREW-9, performing scientific and maintenance tasks, and we are ready to congratulate and bring them home in the coming weeks,” said McClain.