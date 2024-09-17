“We are very proud to have contributed to and supported the creation of this White Paper, which aimed to bring together a group of people who are among the most important experts in the field of type 1 diabetes, from pediatrics to endocrinology. In addition to the scientific sector, the political sector has also pushed hard for the implementation of this screening law in Italy”. This is what Alessandro Crevani, General Manager Business Unit General Medicines Italy & Malta at Sanofi, said at the presentation of the document ‘Pediatric screening for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease’, today in Rome, recalling that “the aim of the paper was to develop practical recommendations, which are actually 16, to quickly move from the preparatory pilot phase, which is currently being carried out in 4 regions – Lombardy, Marche, Campania and Sardinia – to national screening, which we hope will take place, thanks also to these recommendations, in the most homogeneous way possible in all regions, without differences”.

The choice to provide pediatric screening for the two diseases, diabetes and celiac disease, “is not accidental – explains Crevani – Both can be identified early through the expression of autoantibodies, which means that, with a single sample, it is possible to intercept multiple diseases. These are two conditions with different characteristics and impact, even with different risks, but they are two diseases that are likely to have the expression of autoantibodies and, therefore, it is advisable to test them at a single time by the pediatrician”.