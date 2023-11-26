Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/26/2023 – 18:41

“This title and this honor is not just for Creuza, but it is part of our historical struggle.” This is how trade unionist Creuza Oliveira, 66 years old, refers to the title of honorary doctor from the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) received by her last Friday (24). In an interview with journalist Mara Régia, presenter of the Viva Maria program, on Amazon National RadioCreuza highlighted the category’s fight and honored other fighters in defense of the dignity and rights of domestic workers.

“The first organization [de trabalhadoras domésticas] It was in the 30s, 1936, by Mrs. Laudelina de Campos Melo and, since then, many other women have continued in the fight like Nair Jane [de Castro Lima], Lenira Carvalho, Mila Cordeiro, Isabel Cleiton, several women. This title, for me, is the representation of this entire historical struggle in our category, the fight for rights, for dignity, for citizenship, for public policies for domestic workers”, she highlighted.

Currently, Creuza is honorary president of the National Federation of Domestic Workers (Fenatrad), secretary of Union Training and Studies at the Domestic Workers Union of Bahia (Sindoméstico/BA) and general coordinator of the 27 de Abril Institute (IEC).

The group that prepared the memorial about Creuza Oliveira for the analysis of granting the title was coordinated by professor Elisabete Pinto, from the Institute of Psychology (IPS) at UFBA. Also participating were visiting professor and researcher emerita from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), Mary Garcia Castro; José Ribeiro, representative of the International Labor Organization (ILO); state deputy Olívia Santana; journalist Pedro Castro; Renato Resende, Labor judge (TRT); Patrícia Carla Zucoloto and Mariana da Cruz Silva, both from IPS/UFBA, among others.

“Creuza de Oliveira is an organic intellectual who managed to organize black women from all over Brazil around the labor issue. Few doctors are able to ensure that the knowledge they produce in academia has a social impact and can transform lives. Creuza has a doctorate because she managed to achieve the human rights of domestic workers. UFBA understands its importance in the fight”, said Elisabete Pinto, coordinator of the memorial, in an interview with site of the Secretariat for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the government of Bahia.

