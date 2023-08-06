First medal for Italy at the Glasgow Track World Championships. Claudia Cretti, 27 years old from Bergamo, takes bronze in the individual Paralympic pursuit C5 women with a time of 3’43″269, clearly beating the British Newberry. Gold for France Gaugain and silver for New Zealander Murray. Cretti risked his life at the Giro Donne 2017 for a dramatic fall. She has recovered, she has returned to pedaling, Mario Valentini (the historic coach who created the blue Paralympic movement) has included her among the Paralympics in 2019 and today the great joy. “I made an absurd effort but I’m very happy to have brought the first blue medal. My first medal – says a delighted Cretti -. Coach Perusini yelled at me “go get her, go get her” (referring to the British Newberry), I saw her and I pushed hard, and I beat her. They are proof that in life you should never give up. I’m still alive, it was a miracle and I’m still here. Even in a coma, the wheels were spinning in my head and I’m delighted to be paracycling and aiming for more medals at the World Cup and the Olympics”