Crete is repeatedly hit by earthquakes: the last time an earthquake in autumn 2021 caused major damage. © ANE Edition/Imago

Earthquake shakes Crete: The Greek island shook on Sunday morning, aftershocks are possible. A hiker was injured.

Palaióchora – The Greek civil defense calls on all people on Crete to leave the gorges in the south of the Mediterranean island. It was hit by two earthquakes on Sunday morning. A hiker was injured in a rock fall in a gorge near Samaria.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the first tremor struck at 7:49 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was 17 kilometers northeast of the city of Palaióchora. The measured strength: 5.1.

