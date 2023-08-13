Home page World

Crete is repeatedly hit by earthquakes: the last time an earthquake in autumn 2021 caused major damage. © ANE Edition/Imago

Earthquake shakes Crete: The Greek island shook on Sunday morning, aftershocks are possible. A hiker was injured.

Palaióchora – The Greek civil defense calls on all people on Crete to leave the gorges in the south of the Greek island, the authorities warn of rockfalls. Crete was hit by two earthquakes on Sunday morning. A hiker was injured in a rock fall in a gorge near Samaria.

Earthquake hits Crete: Magnitude between 4.6 and 5.1

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the first tremor struck at 8:49 a.m. (Central European Time) at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was 17 kilometers northeast of the city of Palaióchora. The measured strength: 5.1.

However, strength information varies. The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported 5.0, the Geoforschungszentrum of the Helmholtz Institute in Potsdam gave a magnitude of 4.6. The values ​​are often corrected afterwards. Just like after the Adriatic earthquake a few days ago.

Greece: 561,000 people may have felt Crete earthquake

According to the portal erdbebennews.de the tremor was felt as far as the mainland, 561,000 people probably felt it. According to reports, there was no damage to buildings or other injuries. There is a particular danger in mountainous regions on Crete, there could be rock falls. The area where the epicenter is located is relatively sparsely populated, only the village of Agia Roumelli is affected.

Earthquakes are anything but rare on Crete. The last earthquake, measuring around 5.1, happened in early June. It caused an uproar on the island as it hit the village of Tymbaki. An earthquake in autumn 2021 caused major damage and only a few months later the next tremor shook the Greek island. (moe)