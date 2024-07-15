There’s no doubt about it. I am hard times for tourists around the world. Until a few years ago, they were considered a precious resource for the economy of countries that could afford to attract their interest, Today they seem to have become a burden and a nuisance for several international destinations.

Crete, tourists forced to get off and on the ship immersed in water and lifting their luggage



The controversy that had as its background had calmed down a few days ago Venice, where a political debate has been sparked on the possibility of imitating the recent “customs” of Barcelona where tourists are “dissuaded” with the harmless, but rather questionable, use of water pistols.

In the lagoon city had been sparks between the city councilor John Andrew Martini (of the list “The whole city together!”) and the senator of Brothers of Italy Raffaele Speranzon because of some phrases on social media written by the exponent who believed that Venice could follow “the example of Barcelona which demonstrates against tourism”. For Martini it was basically “a peaceful and fun way to make known how much tourism crushes the life of residents”.





As the days passed, it was thought that it was possible to turn the page by drawing a veil over the new trends in Spain and the Serenissima. But the summer is still long and it was predictable that some other bizarre episode connected to the holidaymakersit would have happened sooner or later.

And here it is. A video appears on social media that shows a queue of tourists knee-deep in the crystal clear waters of Balos beacha beautiful lagoon located in the northwestern part of the island of Crete, Greece. They walk carrying their luggage on their heads to avoid contact with the sea.

But what are they doing? Well, it happened that they had to leave the ferry that transported them thereexiting through the hatch with the help of ropes and the crew. Fortunately, the organizers decided to leave small children and elderly people on the boat for safety reasons.





In all about forty people got offthe others remained on board the vessel and not all of them were due to age, but also because of the fear of jumping into the water.

A tourist said: «I was not informed that the ship no longer docked at Balos. It now stops ten meters from the shore, forcing passengers to walk in deep water. The landing was chaotic and frustrating. It took almost two hours to get everyone off the ship.”





All this because, apparently, Greek authorities have banned the installation of a floating platform near the landing placeprecisely because of the fear of mass tourism! The objective does not seem to have been achieved judging by the result and the Greek site has instead given itself very bad publicity with the video of the holidaymakers that went viral on social media.