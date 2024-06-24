Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Press Split

The series of fatal hiking accidents on Crete continues. A German man has now been recovered dead. It is the sixth case of this kind since the beginning of June.

Chania – A heat wave is currently hitting Greece. The high temperatures have already caused several deaths of tourists They all underestimated the heat and set out on a hike anyway. This ultimately proved fatal. Just on Sunday (June 23rd) there was another such incident. A 67-year-old German set out on a hike alone, but never reached his destination. His wife eventually reported him missing.

German holidaymaker sets off on a hike – rescue workers were only able to recover his body

The 67-year-old had set out on a hike lasting several hours from the village of Omalos on Sunday morning. His destination was said to be the fishing village of Sougia, 30 kilometers away, reported the Greek news channel ERT citing the authorities. According to some media reports, the man did not have any water with him.

In the afternoon, his wife finally reported him missing. According to consistent media reports, he had previously called her again. During this conversation, he told his wife that he was not well. The authorities reacted promptly. “A search and rescue operation was launched immediately,” the news portal quoted ekathimerini.com a police spokesman.

The 67-year-old set out on a hike lasting several hours on Sunday (June 23), apparently got off the path and could only be recovered dead. (Symbolic image) © Ralf Adler/imageBROKER/IMAGO

Heatwave in Greece: Six tourists have already died in July – three more hikers missing

Then on Monday morning (June 24) the sad certainty emerged: “A special rescue unit with drones discovered the man’s body in the Tripiti Gorge,” confirmed the police spokesman. The authorities suspect that the hiker lost his bearings and strayed from the path. The place where he was found is a fairly impassable area.

This makes the German holidaymaker the sixth dead tourist that Greece has had to mourn in June 2024. And it might not be the last. Three other hikers are currently missing (As of June 24)A 59-year-old American has been missing for over a week on the island of Amorgos. Two French women are being sought on the island of Sikinos after they set out on a hike over a week ago. Since then, there has been no trace of them.

The reason for the increase in deaths is that many tourists underestimate the heatMany set out inadequately prepared or hike during the particularly hot midday heat. (sp)