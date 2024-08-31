The 65-year-old’s husband alerted the Greek authorities after he had not heard from his wife since Friday afternoon. The police and coast guard immediately launched a search. The man told the police that he did not know where his wife had gone, but that she may have wanted to swim in the sea. An autopsy will now determine the cause of death.

At least eight foreign visitors have already died this summer on the Greek islands, which are popular with tourists and have been plagued by a heat wave.

On June 9, the body of the well-known British television presenter Michael Mosley was discovered on the island of Symi. A few days later, an 80-year-old Belgian was found dead in eastern Crete near the ancient city of Lato. The dead also included tourists from the Netherlands and the USA. Two French women, aged 73 and 64, are still missing after hiking on the island of Sikinos in June.

In view of the extreme temperatures, Greek health authorities had issued several warnings and advised tourists not to stay outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.

