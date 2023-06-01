In a study published in Historical Biologythe earliest Early Cretaceous pterosaur material from Victoria and the geologically oldest pterosaur material from Australia has been described

The Cretaceous Pterosaur bones found a Dinosaur Cove, Australia, demonstrate the presence of flying reptiles at the location 107 million years ago. The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that at the time the bay was inside the Antarctic Circle, meaning that the sun did not rise for weeks on end, and this certainly tells us something important about the behavior of pterosaurs – either they migrated, or they hibernated, or maybe they were able to hunt in near total darkness–.

During the Cretaceous, Australia lay far south of its present location, and northern Australia, home to giant sauropods such as Australotitan cooperensis and most of the known Australian pterosaurs, was in temperate latitudes, but the coast meridional initially lay south of the Antarctic Circle.

The discovery by the doctor Thomas Rich he was born in Dr. Pat Vickers-Rich the presence of Cretaceous pterosaur bones along this coast has caused a revolution in the way dinosaurs were viewed more generally. The so-called dinosaurs of darkness have demonstrated the ability of some terrible lizards to survive long periods without sunlight, reshaping questions as if dinosaurs were warm-blooded.

After digging a 60-metre (200-foot) tunnel into a sea cliff, the same excavations also unearthed three bones that were identified as belonging to Cretaceous pterosaur specimens, but were then neglected for more than 30 years. years. Now there’s finally someone investigating Australia’s pterosaurs, and doctoral student Adele Pentland, of Curtin University, and the original researchers have published their analysis in a new paper.

“In 2019 I was working on a bone labeled as a pterosaur, but it was actually a new type of theropod”

Pentland said. For most people, a new dinosaur might be the pinnacle of excitement, but Pentland loves his chosen field, in fact he says:

“So I was relieved to be working on these and confirming that they were indeed pterosaurs.”

Details on the remains of Cretaceous pterosaur specimens

The bones turn out to be the pelvic bones of one adult and juvenile cretaceous pterosauras well as a crushed section of the wing of a juvenile specimen. These are the earliest Cretaceous juvenile pterosaur bones found in Australia, as well as the oldest known pterosaur remains from the continent, plus they are all small specimens and appear to come from a modestly sized bird.

However, through comparison with the pelvis of a Brazilian pterosaur, Pentland concluded that the adult would still have a wingspan of 2 meters (7 feet), reflecting these creatures’ ability to ride immense wings with relatively small bodies.

Pentland further stated that the bones are not sufficient to tell whether they came from a new species or an already known onein fact, he said “I couldn’t even figure out which family they belonged to”, and of course, without a skullprobably it is also impossible to identify the diet.

The important feature of the find, however, is location and age. Buried in 107 million year old rocksflying reptiles perished below the Antarctic Circle, raising the question of how they coped with winter, not least because although the planet could have been hotter, winters have been just as dark and nearly as cold.

“I’m not sure if hibernation is realistic for pterosaurs as they had a high metabolic rate. No papers I’ve read have proposed hibernation, but then few have been found in polar latitudes, just three bones from Antarctica.”

Pentland said.

Migration is a more plausible option for pterosaurs than land-based dinosaurs of the dark—in fact, as Pentland said, previous research suggests they could fly quite well from a young age.

“However, it will only be a matter of time before we will be able to determine whether pterosaurs migrated north during the harsh winters to reproduce or whether they adapted to polar conditions. Finding the answer to this question will help researchers better understand these mysterious flying reptiles.”

said Pentland in a note.

