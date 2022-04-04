The Japanese publisher CREST inaugurated Novusa brand dedicated to the development of visual novel for all ages made up of former staff members of Minato Soft.

As a brand intended for all ages, the purpose of Novus is to give a new value to visual novel gaming experiences, very similar to how the “webtoons” have gradually become a world standard in manga. The office of the firm will be a Yokohamawhere it is also based Minato Soft. Joint development with content creators and anime studios is also planned.

Source: CREST Street Gematsu