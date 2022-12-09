With the aim of expanding its gaming business, CREST has recently made public the acquisition of the Japanese firm Aquaplus and the subsidiary FIX records.

Here is the message with which the company announced the recent news:

About the recent acquisition

CREST, with its vision of “making content that the whole world can enjoy,” is a one-stop company that plans and produces various content such as animation, video games, music, concerts, performances, and products, as well as events, marketing, and sales. We are also pursuing a global 360° expansion initiative to maximize the value of our intellectual property.

Aquaplus–which will become a subsidiary of CREST–plans, develops and sells video game software as well as master recordings of audio and visual content, and owns multiple IPs that have been distributed across various mediums, such as the Utawarerumono series. CREST also has various game development capabilities, such as planning and production, character design, scenarios and music, and we are working on a variety of genres including novel, adventure, RPG, fighting, and mobile titles.

With the acquisition of Aquaplus, rich in intellectual property and capable of excelling in planning and production, CREST aims to expand its gaming business and 360° global expansion of its IPs.

Source: CREST Street Gematsu