São Paulo, 14th – Cresol informed that it ended its participation in Expodireto Cotrijal, in Não-me-Toque (RS), with R$ 41 million in business. In the previous edition of the fair, there were R$ 26 million in proposals filed.

In a note, he said that the event’s program included meetings with representatives of private banks. “In this case, the focus was on operationalizing the DIR resource (Interfinancial Deposit Linked to Rural Credit). In addition, the cooperative also intends to access some resources for the end of the agricultural year, looking at winter funding and also planning the next cycle”, he informed.