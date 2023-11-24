The project You will grow it is certainly one of the most important government initiatives for a planned investment of Artificial Intelligence in Made in Italy. Artificial intelligence is that set of digital models, algorithms and technologies that simulate and reproduce human perception, reasoning, interaction and learning.

To date, AI has matured to the point of representing a central variable in digital transformation of society. The integration of Artificial Intelligence into the economy will be increasingly expanded in the near future, impacting on production methodson technological development and in general it will increasingly renew all analytical and optimization sectors.

CrescerAI: the strategic plan of Artificial Intelligence for Made in Italy SMEs

According to estimates from European Commissionin our country only 18% of companies manage to employ two or more AI tools. The size of the company is also a crucial factor regarding the exploitation of Artificial Intelligence; in fact, they are mainly the big companies who are able to invest more in AI thanks to greater economies of scale. This factor is crucial for a potential return on investments.

The statistics ISTAT more recent confirm that the percentage of SMEs – small and medium-sized enterprises – which manages to using AI technology is only 5.3%compared to the 24.3% represented by large companies.

Based on these premises, the Government has therefore decided to implement a national strategy to implement Artificial Intelligence in the Italian economic and production system on a large scale.

The national strategic plan, for three-year period 2022-2024 provides:

Strengthen skills e attract talent to develop an artificial intelligence ecosystem in Italy. And this by increasing the number of research doctorates and giving more importance to STEM subjects – purely scientific and mathematical ones – in all school courses.

Increase i financing for the research advanced in AI

advanced in AI Incentivize the adoption of AI and its applicationsboth in the public administration (PA) and in the production sectors in general.

How the CrescerAI call was born and how the Made in Italy artificial intelligence fund works

In May 2023 Google.orgthe philanthropic organization born from the company of the same name, launched the Social Innovation Fund on AIan economic fund that aims to support and finance non-profit organizations in Europe in order to develop solutions based on Artificial Intelligence. These solutions must have a positive response within theentrepreneurial ecosystem.

The tender was therefore created from the funds made available by Google.org.you will grow”, addressed to both public and private non-profit entities and tertiary sector bodies. Those involved are invited to present project proposals for the development of Artificial Intelligence solutions applicable to Made in Italy SMEs. These enterprises include social ones, with a predilection for sectors and contexts disadvantaged of the country.

Those who wish to present their projects will be able to do so through the Re@dy portalby 1.00 pm on January 31, 2024.

The CrescerAI call, financed by Google.org, puts €2,200,000 available and aims to identify projects aimed at the development of Artificial Intelligence solutions open source intended for small and medium-sized businesses in the Made in Italy.

In conclusion, this is definitely aopportunities not to be missed, especially in view of the digital revolution that Italy is preparing to go through. For the implementation of artificial intelligence in the Italian production system, the CrescerAI tender will probably not be sufficient, but it certainly represents a initiative from which to take inspiration for new future projects.

The Italian production system, made up mostly of SMEs, needs to implement this new technology in order to stay competitive and keep up with changes increasingly sudden in our now globalized society.