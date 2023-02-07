“The backrooms” will be directed by the same creator of creppypasta. In addition, it will feature the production of James Wan, responsible for “The Conjuring” and “The Night of the Demon.”

“The backrooms” is a notorious creepypasta who has terrorized thousands of young people since the end of the last decade. Not only has he fueled fictional stories, video games, and a viral web series, but now he will also inspire a live-action film. Fans have very high expectations , but you can rest easy because it will be produced by none other than A24, the studio responsible for “Midsommar”, “The Witch” and “The Devil’s Legacy”.

The creator Kane Parsons, who is barely 17 years old, managed to reach a deal with A24 to direct the adaptation. In order to achieve the best result, it will have the script by Roberto Patiño (“Westworld” and “Sons of anarchy”) and the production of James Wan (“El conjuro” and “La noche del demonio”).

What is “The Backrooms” about?

“The backrooms” describes a series of endless rooms located in another dimension with their own rules and nightmares. In general, these spaces are inhabited by extraordinary and terrifying creatures that chase unwanted visitors until they are destroyed. The only way to access these is through dreams or disappearing from the plane in which we exist.

Kane Parsons short film

It should be noted that this is not the first time that a creppypasta has been brought to the big screen. In 2018, “Slender Man”, the popular urban legend of the web, had a movie directed by Sylvain White and boosted the films of this type to date.