In recent days Fedez has taken action by launching an online petition to save the psychologist bonus. An initiative appreciated by many and which has already collected thousands of signatures. Not entirely convinced, however, Paolo Crepet: “The problem is not the Psychologist Bonus but we cannot reduce the discussion on mental health to the positions of Fedez, whom I love and from whom, moreover, I would have expected the elegance of a step back in the face of such delicate issues he should perhaps have asked for the opinion of those who can effectively address these issues”, the well-known psychiatrist told La Stampa.

The theme is central but, underlines Crepet, “it is not an epidemiological fact: by constantly talking about depression, we even end up self-diagnosing it, generating a wave of ‘false positives'”. According to the psychiatrist “we need to identify the real causes of the spread of these disorders, in order to be able to support those who need it with the right tools: tools that, clearly, Fedez does not possess, and that not even many pseudo-professionals possess. Before praising the psychological help desk, which is a palliative and not the solution, we should pay attention to the people who interact with our young people and take care of their problems: how is the evaluation of these ‘professionals’ carried out?”.