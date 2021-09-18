The 31-year-old tennis player no. 619 involved in a car accident Thursday night is still serious. The colleague and companion Federica: “A fighter, he will make it. He will pull up the most important match”

Still fighting for life Erik Crepaldi. The Vercelli tennis player who was involved in a car accident on Thursday night near Vercelli. Crepaldi, 31 years old, number 619 of the ATP ranking, is still in a confidential prognosis and all friends of tennis and not in these hours of anxiety are waiting for news. The 25-year-old girlfriend Federica Prati confirmed that the situation is serious: “There is no desire to attract attention – she said through an Instagram story – but I would simply like to draw attention to Erik, who had an accident and now he finds himself in the Novara hospital with a head trauma. Someone asked me if it’s just an injury, but unfortunately no: he is sick. Many have written to me, I have never heard so many people all together: Erik has brought everyone you here with me “.

The accident occurred in Busonengo, about ten kilometers from Vercelli. The 31-year-old was involved in a head-on collision involving two cars. The player had returned less than two weeks from France, where he had participated in the $ 25,000 of Bagneres-De-Bigorre, from which he had retired due to injury in the second round. His seasonal debut in the Serie A2 Championship was scheduled for the next few weeks, with the Tennis Club Maglie.

“It would be difficult to answer everyone individually – continued the girlfriend – thank you because hearing so many people close in a moment like this is only good. Erik has always been a fighter and everyone loves him, just looking at him you can see how much energy has and this time too he will make it: once again from 5-0 under the third he will raise the game, we have to help him. We must continue to pray, send him positive thoughts and I am convinced that he will succeed. Many messages have arrived asking what ha: if I knew his real conditions I would tell you, but the doctors don’t know them either. We have to stay positive: let’s save him, let’s save him. Erik serves this world, there can be no world without him “.

September 18th – 10:19 am © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...