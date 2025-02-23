Creole, white gold that has further tensioned relations between Greenland and Denmark in full tension by Trump

Creole, a mineral also known as “white gold” that is used in aluminum production, is only found in large quantities under the subsoil of Greenland. This material, which looks like an ice rock, has further tensioned relations between the governments of Denmark and Greenland in recent days.

A Danish public chain document issued this month has revealed that for more than 130 years the exploitation of Creole on the Arctic Island has generated millionaire benefits for companies and for the Danish state. According to the report, during the years 1854 and 1987 the mineral was extracted from a mine in southwest Greenland value for 400,000 million crowns (54 million euros). In addition, the same amount went to the American company that bought the Gross Creole and sold it to other companies in the United States, according to the film.

The documentary, entitled Grønlands Hvide Guld (The white gold of Greenland), premiered on television at the same time in Denmark and Greenland, and has been broadcast at a particularly delicate moment among the governments of Copenhagen and Nuuk, after the statements of the US president, Donald Trump, to want “Take control” of the Danish autonomous territory. In addition, the production of DR has been released in the middle of the electoral campaign of the elections that will be held in March on the Arctic Island, where the question of the independence referendum has a central role in the political debate.

The film has also generated a wave of criticism by economists and political parties in Denmark, which questions the number of millionaire benefits mentioned in the documentary. Such have been the reproaches, which Dr has finally chosen to remove the video from its platform.

For Greenland, on the other hand, the documentary challenges the narrative that has prevailed so far in the relationship with Denmark, in which it is often mentioned that the Arctic Island depends on the annual subsidy of Copenhagen and that it has never generated any economic benefit for The Danes: “Denmark has benefited our account a lot, they have kept us in ignorance and have told us that we have only been an expense, but you cannot hide the unfair actions and the colonial past (from Denmark) ”reacted in a message uploaded to Instagram Greenlandic prime minister, Múte Egede, after knowing the news of the withdrawal of the documentary in DR.

Controversy with the figure of 400,000 million

The documentary follows the researcher at the University of Copenhagen Naja Graugaard to the Mining City of Ivittuut, where Creole began to be extracted in the nineteenth century. Several Danish companies took care of their exploitation, while the Danish state had the monopoly of tenders. The mine was also used by US companies and its value is underlined by the fact that 600 American soldiers were deployed in World War II to protect it.

On the back of Copenhagen, the documentary covers the accounting archives of the companies that participated in the extraction of the Creole to conclude that its sale amounted to a value today equivalent to 54 million euros. This money, points the filming of DR, has served to found companies that have been the engine of the Danish economy for decades, or in the construction of the marble church in Copenhagen, without reversing in any way in the Greenlands society .

In the documentary, one of the most reputed economists in the Nordic country, Torben M. Andersen, affirms that the figure of discord “is subject to considerable uncertainty.” Despite this precaution, the expert points out that “it is known that companies related to Creole mining have had great benefits and have paid important amounts in taxes and dividends to the State. This shows that it has been a big business. ” For researcher Graugaard, in the documentary “it is shown that Denmark really had economic reasons to be in Greenland.”

However, after their broadcast, several economists denounced in the Danish media that the indicated figure was misleading, since it did not take into account the cost of the extraction and transport of the mineral, as well as the economic repercussions for Greenland. They also pointed out that the benefits obtained by the Danish state represent only one fraction: “If I did not know, I could have thought that Russian trolls had intervened (in the production of the film),” criticized Professor Emeritus Kjeld Møller Pedersen in the pages of the pages of the diary BERLINGSKE.

In the political sphere, several parties have requested the appearance of the Minister of Culture in Parliament to respond about the criticisms that the documentary has received for its inaccuracy in the economic figures: “We cannot have a state medium funded by the taxpayers you issue False news in the midst of an important and very tense political situation, what will Donald Trump do with that information? ” Said the ultra -right -wing spokesman Danish Popular Party, Alex Ahrendtsen. For his part, the Minister of Culture, Jakob Engel-Schmidt, criticized the creators of the film in a Facebook message for not differentiating between income and benefits with the Creole trade, causing the final result of the documentary to “be misleading, irresponsible, and arrive at the worst moment. ”

Greenlanda asks to investigate other mines

Information on the volume of business around the exploitation of the Creole has caused great outrage on the Arctic Island. Deputy Kuno Fencker, a member of the Siumut Social Democratic Party, said that “it is no accident that Groenland fights with social problems, poverty and structural inequality. It is the result of decades of economic exploitation, in which our wealth was sent to Denmark while we run out of investment in our own future, ”he said.

Why is Trump obsessed with Greenland?

After the issuance of the documentary, several political parties have asked to open an investigation in the Inatsisartut (the Greenlandic Parliament) to supervise all the mines exploited by Danish and foreign companies before the Nuuk government assumed control of natural resources management In 2009. In parallel, they have also demanded a treatment of “equality” in relations with Denmark.