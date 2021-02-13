Electoral politics enters the agenda that until now dominated the virus. And it does not deprive us of the discreet Creole charms, as everything is backwards. In republican democracies, power rises from the bottom up. And the one who commands is the one who crowns the construction of that power. For example, a party leader can become president. Alberto Fernández, president, will be consecrated this Tuesday as president of the ruling party. Either the party doesn’t work, or the system doesn’t work. Bets are accepted. But don’t ask yourselves later why things aren’t going as well as we’d like. This Tuesday, although a holiday, the deadline to present lists for the elections of authorities of the national PJ expires. Until now the only nominee with the papers in order is Fernández. He will be formally anointed next month, on a single list. His adversary, Alberto Rodríguez Saá, reaches this date demanding equal treatment. Since he does not have, we suspect, the necessary guarantees to drag the other Alberto to the polls. Nothing new, because Peronism never elected authorities with internal elections. Nor did any Rodríguez Saá emerge from a primary school in his province. Peronism it is the party with the single ballot, not the one that the opposition wants to eliminate the sheet, but the one that is written between four. Alberto F. planned to inaugurate the hat of the only candidate at a Peronist summit on February 25 in Yapeyú, Corrientes. All the governors of the Great North were going to go there – seal that unites the ten provinces of that geography, where Peronism reaps the votes that, together with those of the suburbs, allow it to be the first minority in all elections, except that go divided. But he preferred to travel to Mexico on that date.

Electoral matters have a fixed date (the Court)

By the end of the month, the government will have a clearer idea of ​​what it is going to do with the electoral schedule. The network of leaders who requested suspension began to understand that there will be, at the most, an extension of one month from the date of the PASO (from August to September) and an approach of the general elections to the date of assumption of December 10. This conviction frees them from commitments and from having to separate provincial and national elections, as Salta and Misiones have already ordered, and Corrientes is also preparing to do so. It contradicts the strategy of Peronism to nationalize the elections to disguise weaknesses in large districts, where it cannot ensure a successful outcome (CABA, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Entre Ríos, etc.) In council, the judges and secretaries of the electoral jurisdiction from all over the country they conspired that, as it comes, there will be elections. They will request a vaccine for employees who participate in the process, a request that Judge María Servini advanced in the meeting with the National Electoral Chamber last Thursday. The electoral magistrates claim that the Nation owes them answers about the requests for resources destined to ensure the hygiene of the process, for which they proposed a protocol that does not deviate much from that used in elections of communities here in Argentina (Bolivia, Chile, etc. .). They are encouraged by the unofficial message that reached them from the Supreme Court: it will not admit any exception to the rule that dictates “electoral has a fixed date.” It means that there are deadlines in electoral law that cannot be modified, such as the end of terms. In the judges’ vision, the interpretation that the government, active or passive, does not put much enthusiasm into having STEP prevail. But it is a warning so no one is tempted to extend mandates, as did the municipality of Río Cuarto, taking refuge in the plague. Something similar tried in the United States Donald Trump in a moment of panic, prior to the elections that Biden won. Even imagining the most catastrophic scenario, such as a quarantine aggravated by new waves of the plague, on December 10 half of the deputies and a third of the senators cease. Deputies in that case could not meet, because the Constitution says that the chambers will not “enter session without an absolute majority of their members.” The Senate would, and it is the chamber dominated by Peronism. It would be the dream of the “pandemic despot”, a monstrous figure who has generated, perhaps by mutation, the virus: closing deputies, which is where the number costs the most and having the Senate open. Would involve the festival of the decree, govern without legislative control. And with the fatal justification for the pandemic, such as the suppository or the anal swab, that rogue diagnostic method that fascinates certain consciences. An institutional cataclysm. But everything is possible in the twilight zone.

The illusion of trapping the middle classes

Peronism has recurring impulses to flatter a public that turns its back on it. For example, with that stew that is earnings reform, in which all the leaders, from the Patria Institute to Olivos want to dip their bread. The project to raise the floor above $ 150 thousand has the same music and the same author as the one presented by Daniel Scioli at the table of the governors of his party in 2015, before the ballot that he lost with Mauricio Macri in November of that anus. At the Tucumán summit, he deployed electoral promises to Peronist governors to capture the presumed voter for Cambiemos, with lower profits, withholdings from agriculture, improved pensions and tougher security. They were projects that he had brought to Cristina de Kirchner during the campaign and that she never wanted to make her own. He was late because there were a few days left for the November 22 ballotage.In 2017, Sergio Massa presented the same initiative in Congress, for the reduction of earnings to wage earners, proposed by the Macri government. The Senate cushioned this measure at the request of the governors, a class that participated in this and other federal taxes, with the intervention of the government at that time. Now the project returns in another attempt to break 41% of the urban and middle-class vote that supports the electoral chances of Together for Change, an electorate for which Massa has always competed.

Bein’s Law: Patriotic Years and Populist Years

The impulse follows great strategic opinions, such as those of the economist Miguel Bein, Daniel Scioli’s mentor and, later, Macri’s partner in Olivos. The “Colorado” understands that there are “patriotic” years and “populist” years, the even ones are to flatter the market, the odd ones are for the voting public. In peers there are no elections and governments have to follow the long-term public interest agenda. It is when you have to take unfriendly and necessary adjustment measures, as Guzmán did with the adjusted 2020 – emergency laws. punishment of the salary in the joint associations, revision of the increase in pensions. The odd-numbered years, with elections, are for the populist’s jubilee. In this cookbook it is appropriate to take measures that ensure governance. Odd ones, like 2021, are “bilardist years”, results, the important thing is to win. No ‘nice jogo’. How this translates: do not screw with the peers, they are homeless, with the realism of the banking system: 29%, which puts the starting salary at $ 100,000. In odd-numbered years, iron rates, curb the dollar and put money on the people who vote for you. Markets don’t vote.

The doom of the ballot box

This recipe for baquianos integrates the popular culture of politicians, but lThe agenda of the decisions never ends changing the structural tendencies of the vote. Non-Peronism voted for Macri-Pichetto despite Macri’s economy, Peronism from the suburbs voted for Cristina’s or Scioli’s Peronism without differentiating between adjusters and populists. That fatality of the polls makes in the long run the tendencies of the popular will resist the harassment of marketing, the ingenuity of the pollsters and the pretense of charm of the candidates and their platforms – ideological and footwear, which use both types. Before such a rigidity of the system – which emphasizes the vote on questions of class and the way of understanding the personal and collective future – it is understandable that politicians make use of those tools that seek to counteract this fatality. Who would resign? Who will not be tempted to break that intransigence of destiny? But the experience – the saying goes – is a flame that does not shine but burns, and learning is hard, it scorches. Politics is a path of resignation, whoever enters the profession that adapts to these fatalities and to thrive it is not necessary to contradict them: “Lasciate ogni speranza, voi ch’entrate”, advised Dante when entering hell.

Massa drags Guzmán, Alberto and Cristina

For this attempt, he is counting on the discouragement of the government every time a vote intention poll comes out. The eye is on large electorates such as Buenos Aires and CABA, where there are middle-class voters, lower middle-income wage earners and retirees who charge above the minimum, to whom you have to try to bring closer. Peronism today has the master key to unity that no one dares to break. And this explains the docility with which Cristina, always critical of that electorate and, moreover, never willing to give a meter to Massa in the dispute for control of the government leadership, agrees to put him as the protagonist of the homeland in favor of the middle classes. It would not be that Massa would be tempted, if he were not flattered by this transfer of prominence, to nail some deeper dissent than to defend the Court from Alberto’s criticism, or to distance himself from the informal campaigns in favor of a pardon for the former officials with loose papers. Better that Sergio recovers oxygen in the government trifecta. The same reason assists Alberto and Martín Guzmán to cede the center of the altarpiece to their member of the Deputies. The official legend speaks of a summit in Chapadmalal, in the middle of the past, in which the minister and the head of the deputies would agree on this project in peace. That glaze conceals a previous dissent by Massa: not to give effect to a previous project of Guzmán, to modify the scale of profits in a much more mean way than the one that has gone to Congress. This initiative, developed by economics technicians, improved the lowest wage earners and retirees, but loaded the cost on the average and higher wages. The justification of the technicians was that the collection increased. Massa’s response was that the signal had to be the opposite: the public of middle sectors asks for a tax reduction, and they must be lowered. Also that the explanation of the new system has to be clear and using simple scales. He reproached Guzmán for his fondness for algorithmic formulas that were impossible to break down before the general public. And he took him off the court, just now that he is leaving with his coach Sergio Chodos to the United States – Alberto confirmed the advance of this column, it will be at the end of the month, Meetings with the IMF and Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary. An opportunity to explain to the world universe the difference between odd and even years.

