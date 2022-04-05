The leaders, in ten for a time, won by measure, 2-1, at home against Alexandria, the Apulians beat Ternana 4-1, the Campania 3-0 Reggina. Pordenone last blow against Frosinone: 2-0. Spal-Cosenza ends 2-2

Michele Antonelli

Scream Serie A. Cremonese, ten for a while, suffers, wins 2-1 at Zini against Alessandria and remains at the top of the table thanks to goals from Strizzolo and Gaetano. Lecce remains in the wake, trimming a poker to Ternana al Liberati (1-4) with the goals of the top scorer Coda (in the center number 101 in Serie B), Strefezza, Di Mariano and Ragusa. Thanks to Granillo’s 3-0 against Reggina, and with a game still to be recovered, Benevento also remains in the direct promotion area. Convincing performance of Pordenone, which imposes 2-0 on Frosinone in Lignano Sabbiadoro, and a tie that tastes of mockery for Cosenza, who collects on a free-kick the 2-2 in full recovery against Spal, in Ferrara.

Cremonese-Alessandria 2-1 – At Zini, the first real thrill comes with Gondo’s header, saved in the 24th minute. A turn of the clock and Longo’s team responds with Milanese, who closes the restart with the right and misses the first center in the league by a few centimeters. The final sprint pulls energy away and Mr. Pecchia lets some starters rest from the start. The choice pays off. Strizzolo brings the leaders ahead in the 28th minute in ‘two halves’: through Baez, a left footed by Pisseri and a right-footed lead with an empty net. Turn of the match at 43 ‘: red for Gondo, Cremonese in 10 for half the match. The grigiorossi return to the field with the spirit of someone who has a promotion to hit and find the 2-0 in the 46th minute with a beautiful personal action by Gaetano, who disorients the defense and places the right behind Pisseri. Game on ice? For nothing. Time 3 minutes and Palombi’s right from outside is worth 2-1 with the complicity of Carnesecchi. The hosts suffer in the final, but resist and find the three points. See also The possible eleven of Portugal vs Turkey for the playoff

Ternana-Lecce 1-4 – Bomber Coda’s 101st in Serie B leads Lecce ahead of Liberati after 4 ‘: cross from Di Mariano, heel from Blin and all easy for the top scorer (now at 20). Time a quarter of an hour and the Giallorossi double with the diagonal right of Strefezza, surgical in beating Krapikas. One minute from the break, Lucarelli’s team shortens with Bogdan’s header, good at anticipating everyone on Palumbo’s corner from the right. Some worries too much for the Giallorossi, but an exclamation point to the victory that comes with the right under the crossbar of Di Mariano. For the Salento there is also room for poker, which arrives 5 ‘from the end with Ragusa, served by Coda.

Spal 2-2 Cosenza – Time to take the kick-off and it is immediately a penalty for Spal: after 40 ”Melchiorri falls in the area due to contact with Liotti. Mancosu goes to the spot and crosses his right foot but is hypnotized by Matosevic (third mistake of the season from the spot for the attacker). At 17 ‘sensational opportunity for Cosenza: cross by Florenzi and oversized conclusion by Larrivey, who shoots to the side from two steps. Bisoli’s team holds the field well and finds the deserved advantage with Camporese’s platter under the net, quick in the scrum to anticipate everyone for the 1-0 goal. The recovery starts and it is already 1-1 at 46 ‘: the right Dickmann is worth 1-1 with the complicity of Matosevic. New Calabrian advantage with Caso, who controls the ball in the area, takes the defense for a walk and frees the right at the far post (49 ‘). At 20 ‘from the end, Cosenza remains in inferiority due to the expulsion of Larrivey (double yellow). In full recovery, the magic on Esposito’s free kick gives Spal a draw. In Ferrara it ends 2-2. See also Christmas greetings from the world of motors

Reggina-Benevento 0-3 – At Granillo the balance is broken after 20 ‘with Insigne, who brings the Witches ahead with a left foot. Stellone’s team is seen by the parts of Paleari at the end of the first fraction, with the attempt from a tight angle by Menez, deflected for a corner. The Campania closed the practice in ’79 with a header from Forte, good at exploiting Tello’s cross. In the final the trio for the men of Caserta with Moncini (90 ‘+ 6’).

Pordenone-Frosinone 2-0 – In Lignano Sabbiadoro, Frosinone is seen at the start with a double wood: the header of Szyminski (8 ‘) ends on the pole, on the crossbar (with a deviation from Bindi) the blow of Rhoden (9’) from 25 meters. Then? Goals for ten, goals for ten. The match is released with Deli’s first league goal, which places the left foot from the edge and beats Minelli in the 13th minute. Excellent first fraction for Tedino’s team, who at the end of time almost doubled with the addition of Cambiaghi. Just Cambiaghi, rides the excellent moment of form and signs the 2-0 in the 82nd minute, taking advantage of the lightness in disengagement of the Ciociara defense. See also Cremonese beats Parma and flies in the lead. Pisa no longer wins, Monza sprints