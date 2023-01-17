After 90 minutes the match had ended 2-2. Charles Pickel had put the last of the Serie A, who had not yet won in the league this season, ahead. Napoli had come to 2-1 in the first half by hits from Juan Jesus and Giovanni Simeone. Napoli also seemed to have full control of the game in the second half, but Felix Afena-Gyan equalized in the 87th minute.