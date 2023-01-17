After 90 minutes the match had ended 2-2. Charles Pickel had put the last of the Serie A, who had not yet won in the league this season, ahead. Napoli had come to 2-1 in the first half by hits from Juan Jesus and Giovanni Simeone. Napoli also seemed to have full control of the game in the second half, but Felix Afena-Gyan equalized in the 87th minute.
Cremonese also ended up with ten men in extra time after a red card for Leonardo Sernicola. Simeone hit the post and substitute top scorer Victor Osimhen missed another big chance. Stanislav Lobotka was the only one not to score in the penalty shootout. Afena-Gyan shot Cremonese to the quarter-finals with the last penalty kick.
