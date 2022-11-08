Cremonese draws again and stops Milan at 0-0. For Alvini’s team he is the seventh draw in this championship. A point that does not satisfy Pioli’s team, however, which reaches 30 points after 14 days but is now -8 from leaders Napoli. The grigiorossi instead go up to 7 points, but the appointment with the victory is still postponed. Pioli’s choices for the challenge given the many absences, with Giroud and Hernandez disqualified, he falls on Origi and Rebic in attack, and Diaz in support, with Leao on the bench, Bennacer and Tonali in mid-field, in defense there is Thiaw. While Alvini opts for Ciofani and Felix forward, and in the middle Castagnetti and Escalante.

In the first minutes of the match, Cremonese controls without giving Milan the chance to become dangerous, trying sorties like the one in the 20 ‘with Felix who from a decentralized position tries to surprise Tatarusanu with a lob, without success. The first chance for the Rossoneri comes in the 23rd minute with Messias overtaking Valeri and putting Diaz in the center who misses the target with a deviation from close range. Pioli’s team starts to raise the pace in addition to ball possession and at 26 ‘Rebic’s pocket arrives, but Carnesecchi in low exit denies Origi the goal. The Rossoneri pressure increases and at 36 ‘Tonali from the flag finds Thiaw who stands out but Carnesecchi rejects diving with an open hand. At the end of the first half Messias also tries but on the powerful left there is still Carnesecchi. Only at 44 ‘the Cremonese reappears in the Milan area but the conclusion of Castagnetti from outside the area is rejected by Messias.

At the beginning of the second half Milan found the goal: in the 56th minute Orgi went on the net, but the goal was canceled by the Var due to the irregular position of the attacker. Alvini’s team continues to block and in the 68th minute Leao’s treacherous cross-shot, just entered, on which Messias does not touch, and Carnesecchi rejects. Milan tries but finds no opening and Cremonese tries to find some spice in the restart, like the one that leads to Okereke’s attempt in the 84th minute, shot blocked by Tomori. Then at 94 ‘Buonaiuto tries but Tatarusanu’s save is simple. Milan tries until the end in the 96th minute with Lazetic who has just entered turns and ends towards the goal, but the ball goes far from the post with Carnesecchi cheering.