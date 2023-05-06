Cremona – If it’s not a match point, we’re close. Zini’s challenge with Cremonese can allow Spezia to take advantage of the difficult race for salvation. In the second salvation clash in fourteen days (the first with Sampdoria, drawn) the eagle formation arrives in the final rush with the same points as Hellas Verona, engaged in Lecce.

In any case, tonight’s match isn’t the last direct match in the championship for the Ligurian side. In the final four rounds, between Milan, Turin and Rome, Spezia will visit Lecce at the Via del Mare stadium.

So far the challenges with direct competitors have not gone badly. The eagles won at Bentegodi and with Sampdoria at home, drawing all the others. Simple, however, he has to break a taboo: since he has been coach of the Ligurians he hasn’t won away hands. We urgently need to stop the negative series.

The match with Cremonese, therefore, is in fact on the penultimate bend before the finish. And Spezia gets there well, after the excellent performance in Bergamo.

At the heart of operations is still there Ethan Ampadu, confirmed as a pivot in front of the defense. Alongside him the midfielders are Ekdal and Bourabia. Simone Bastoni pays the price, dropping back to the left-back position.

To complete the defensive department to protect Dragowski are Nikolaou, Wisniewski and Amian. Nzola makes it, but goes on the bench. Confirmed in place Shomurodov. To the Uzbek, together with Gyasi and Agudelo, the task of embarrassing the grey-red rearguard.

The arrival of the eaglets at Zini

Ballardini responds with the consolidation 4-3-1-2 which during the week risked bringing down the Rossoneri’s San Siro. In goal is Carnesecchi, pillar of the Cremonese. In defense Lochoshvili and Vasquez are the centre-backs, Ferrari and Valeri the wingers. Castagnetti moves the team from the center of the field. With him: Sernicola and Meitè. Finally, Galdames has the task of triggering the two forwards: Daniel Ciofani and the former Okereke.