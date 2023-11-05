Cremona – Five consecutive useful results, but still not once. Less than four days after the elimination in the Italian Cup suffered at the hands of Sassuolo, Spezia returns to the field. The twelfth matchday of Serie B pits the eagles against Cremonese. The challenge, which last June offered an important slice of salvation, today has a double value. The hosts have already changed coach. Stroppa has arrived in Ballardini’s place and now the waiting horizon is the play-off zone. Different story for the eagles, who haven’t lost in five games but are sailing at the bottom of the table.

At this link the live graphics of the match

The formations

Massimiliano Alvini, who returns to Cremona after his dismissal last year, tries to achieve his sixth useful result with the now tried and tested 3-5-2. The news is Muhl’s recovery. Bertola, who played in the Italian Cup, rests and the Austrian returns to the starting line-up. Immovable, at his sides, Nikolaou and Amian. Elia and Reca are the externals. While Cassata, Zurkowski and Salvatore Esposito move in the middle of the field. Antonucci, who didn’t play even a minute on Thursday, is the second striker. Acting as the offensive end, however, is Francesco Pio Esposito.

Giovanni Stroppa, another ex of the race, lines up his mirror-like Cremonese. In the 3-5-2 of the Grigiored coach the strikers are two players of the caliber of Coda and Vasquez. The midfield line is made up of Sernicola, Bonaiuto, Castagnetti, Pickel and Zanimacchia. Finally, Antov, Bianchetti and Ravanelli make up the defense guarding goalkeeper Sarr.