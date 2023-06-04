It was not a match for verdicts. Those for Cremonese and Salernitana had already arrived earlier. Up for grabs, tonight at the Zini, were a pinch of pride and the will to finish the championship in the best possible way. And so it was. Ballardini’s team greets Serie A with a victory and with the hope of returning soon. That of Paulo Sousa, without 8 players including Dia, closes a positive season crowned by salvation while still showing a good game organization. But let’s go in order.

Buonaiuto’s first joy

La Cremonese starts with more decision. In attack, Ciofani, the team’s top scorer with 8 goals (with his contract expiring) strikes while Buonaiuto tries to sting and create space for the ram. The grey-reds are also unlucky. In the first 16′ Chiriches and Galdames lose (muscle problems for them), Ballardini inserts Bianchetti and Castagnetti. Salernitana’s game instead passes from Candreva’s feet. The former Lazio and Inter are everywhere: they start on the right to concentrate. But he also goes back in the middle to take the ball and distribute it. Piatek isolated up front appears instead subdued. No real chance was recorded for more than 24′ minutes. Then comes the spark. In the area, Bohinen touches Buonaiuto. The referee Perenzoni initially lets play, but is then called back by the Var to evaluate the contact and grant the penalty. From the penalty spot, Buonaiuto displaced Ochoa and scored his first goal in Serie A. Salernitana felt the blow but reacted. In the 30th minute, a deflected left-footed shot by Candreva enhances the talent of the 26-year-old Sarr, while in the 33rd minute it was Coulibaly who broke through in the middle and shot just wide.