Cremonese continued its surprises, as it did not achieve any victory in the Italian League this season and is bottom of the competition, but it overthrew Napoli, the league leaders, from the previous round, before ousting the team of coach Jose Mourinho.

Cyril Desers scored the first goal for Cremonese from a penalty kick in the 28th minute, after he was fouled by goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Cremonese added the second goal four minutes after the break, after Roma defender Zaki Celik failed to clear a cross and scored by mistake.

Although Roma dominated the rest of the second half, Cremonese withstood the attacks of the capital’s team, whose player Tammy Abraham hit the post 13 minutes before the end of normal time.

Roma narrowed the difference in stoppage time with a shot from the edge of the penalty area from Andrea Belotti.

Cremonese will play in the semi-finals against Fiorentina, who today won 2-1 in Turin, thanks to goals from Luka Jovic and Jonathan Ikoni.

Inter Milan beat Atlanta on Tuesday and will play in the other semi-final against Juventus or Lazio.