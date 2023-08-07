The new Third Kit by Cremo, with polo neck and two-button placket in black, is characterized by a grey-red striped pattern on the collar and sleeves.

After the Home and Away ones, the day has come for the presentation of the Cremonese third shirt for the 2023/24 season, also made by the technical sponsor Acerbis.

The new shirt is made of recycled computer jacquard fabric (MFRP-TEX, whose initials stand for “Made From Recycled Polyester”): for a better future without waste, the garment in fact contains recycled polyester fibres.

The new Cremo third shirt, with polo neck and placket with two black Acerbis personalized buttons, is characterized by a grey-red striped pattern on the collar and sleeves. Among the details, the logo stands out – a clear reference to that of the eighties and nineties – positioned on the back of the neck and printed in sublimation, which shows the date of foundation of the club (24 March 1903) in gold. In short special effects"fantasy" effects.

The personalization is made with Acerbis 3D effect transfer on the chest and white sleeves, internal neck transfer with fabric name, Acerbis Authentic Label and silver MFRP-TEX transfer at the bottom of the shirt.

August 7, 2023 (change August 7, 2023 | 18:44)

