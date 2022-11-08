Cremonese Milan live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

CREMONESE MILAN STREAMING TV – Today, Tuesday 8 November 2022, at 8.45 pm Cremonese and Milan take the field at the Giovanni Zini stadium, a match valid for the 14th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Cremonese Milan live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Cremonese and Milan will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Cremonese Milan is scheduled for 20.45 today, Tuesday 8 November 2022. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and totally legal. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Cremonese Milan on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

CREMONESE (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Hendry, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Meitè, Pickel, Quagliata; Buoniuto; Tsadjout, Okereke. Herds Alvini.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Origin. Herds Pioli.

