Simon KjaerAC Milan defender, spoke to the microphones of ‘Milan TV‘at the end of Cremonese-Milanmatch of the 14th day of the Serie A 2022-2023 held at the stadium ‘Zini‘. Here, then, are his statements.

Cremonese-Milan 0-0, Kjaer speaks at the end of the match – About the race: “A little the same story of Spezia. There we took it home at the end. On the details of the moment, during a match, we have to be more careful. Something is missing, we have to fix it immediately to bring three points home on Sunday”.

On Malick Thiaw’s performance: “Malick is an excellent player, a very good young player. He works hard every day. The coach has decided to let him play and I think he played an excellent game. He has won many duels, he has put quality in it. In my opinion he has made a great game the boy “. See also Binotto: "The performance of the machine was lacking, it is not the fault of the strategies"

November 8, 2022 (change November 8, 2022 | 23:33)

