Juventus won 1-0 on the Cremonese field in the match valid for the 16th day of Serie A. The bianconeri, in their seventh consecutive success, prevailed with Milik’s goal, who scored from a free-kick in the 90th minute. The team coached by Allegri rises to 34 points. Cremonese remains at 7.

THE MATCH – Juve, with a largely remodeled line-up full of young players, tries to play the match against an opponent who closes and then restarts. In the 16th minute the hosts nailed the hole with Valeri, who overtook Szczesny and scored with a soft lob: all useless, the Var confirmed the offside signaled by the assistant. Juve chews football with a little fluid maneuver, but gets to the shot at least in a couple of circumstances. Soulé calls Carnesecchi to make a save, Fagioli misses the goal at Miretti’s suggestion. Aim can also be reviewed for Kostic, who does not finalize a well-constructed counterattack. In the second half Juve tried to raise the pressure, Chiesa scared the hosts on a couple of occasions but on the other side it was Dessers who came close to the big target in the 69th minute: powerful left foot with a sure shot, full post and Szczesny thanks. In the 79th minute Kean would like to register his name in the scoresheet but Carnesecchi, still excellent, saves. When the 0-0 seems sculpted, Milik draws the joker from 25 meters: perfect free-kick, surgical left, ball on the post and goal. Juve wins and the race continues.