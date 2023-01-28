Cremonese Inter live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

CREMONESE INTER STREAMING TV – Tonight, Saturday 28 January 2023, at 6 pm Cremonese and Inter take to the field at the Giovanni Zini stadium in Cremona, a match valid for the 20th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Cremonese Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Cremonese and Inter will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Cremonese Inter is scheduled for 6 pm today, Saturday 28 January 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Cremonese Inter on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Cremona (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Chiriches, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Benassi, Castagnetti, Meité, Valeri; Okereke, Dessers.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.

