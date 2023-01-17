Napoli-Cremonese with the shirts (almost) upside down. The Azzurri took to the field in red and white gear”Saint Valentine”, while the guests in very bright blue shirts and shorts so much so that many viewers on TV (and who knows maybe even someone at the stadium) thought that Napoli played in blue and Cremonese in white. In short, many (and they immediately pointed it out on social networks) got confused when Ballardini’s team surprisingly scored the opening goal: but who is rejoicing, Napoli or Cremonese?