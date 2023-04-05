Cremonese Fiorentina live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Italian Cup semi-final

CREMONESE FIORENTINA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Wednesday 5 April 2023, at 21 Cremonese and Fiorentina take to the field at the Cremona stadium, a match valid for the first leg semi-final of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to see Cremonese Fiorentina on live TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Coppa Italia match between Cremonese and Fiorentina will be visible on live free-to-air TV on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Cremonese Fiorentina is scheduled for 9 pm today, Wednesday 5 April 2023. In live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Cremonese Fiorentina on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Cremona (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Sernicola, Pickel, Castagnetti, Meité, Valeri; Dessers, Tsadjout. All. Ballardini Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodô, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Amrabat, Mandragora; N. Gonzalez, Barak, Ikoné, Cabral. All. Italian

