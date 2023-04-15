Paolo Zanetti’s statements at the end of the match between Cremonese and Empoli

Paul Zanettitechnician ofEmpolispoke to the microphones of Dazn following the away defeat against Cremona of David Ballardini. Below, the words of the blue coach. (Here for match commentary)

You had foreseen a difficult match: did Empoli pay for the approach? “Absolutely, we entered the field too lightly compared to the Cremonese who were hungrier than us. After the slap we started playing and did something more than them, but we deservedly lost. I absolutely didn’t like the approach”.

Lots of lost balls. “A set of things. We conceded a bad goal, which testifies to the attitude we had. Then in the long run we played good football, but we didn’t have the right quality to restart the match.”

How did Parisi see, maybe Empoli’s best? “In general, beyond singles, we had to do better than that.”

Did you expect more from Caputo and Piccoli? “They tried in every way. We were in the opponent’s half a lot, but from this point of view it wasn’t our best game.”

How did you see Destro? “He can give us a hand. It was the first match after 5 months, I liked him when he entered and he can be an added value for us”.

What will he work on to make his parents stand up again? “The head is always held high. We need to analyze the reasons why we entered the field like this. Ours remains an excellent path, but we must never let our guard down.”