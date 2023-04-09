Sampdoria-Cremonese, the images of the match

The images of the match between Sampdoria and Cremona in Marassi





Genoa – The direct clash for the salvation of the 29th day of Serie A is won by Cremonese in the 95th minute, thanks to a crazy comeback against Sampdoria. At Luigi Ferraris it ends 3-2 thanks to decisive goal by Sernicola with expired time after a double back and forth: in the first half Leris opens and Ghiglione equalizes, while in the second half Lammers scores and in the final Lochoshvili, before the decisive goal of the guest number 17.



Heavy defeat for Stankovic’s team, which back last in the standings slipping to -11 from the safety zone, while it is a success that still smacks of hope for Ballardini’s men, who now have to recover 10 points to aim for permanence in Serie A.

After the very first bars of great balance, it is the hosts who unlock the result at the stroke of the quarter of an hour of play: Augello runs away along the left out and puts a great ball in the center, Leris pounces on it with his head and signs the 1-0. The Grigiorossi seem to feel the pinch, but they manage to come out of their shells as the minutes go by and in the 35th minute they even the score with Ghiglione, who smashes a right-footed volley on Quagliata’s cross, drawing a mocking trajectory for Ravaglia. The first chance for the second half came in the 52nd minute at the feet of Augello, served by Gabbiadini at the end of a good restart and providentially blocked by Meite at the moment of conclusion.

A few moments pass and Djuricic would have another great chance, but Carnesecchi is very good at saying no to him face to face. However, Sampdoria’s new advantage came in the 65th minute, when the new substitute Lammers bought everyone’s time and headed it to make it 2-1 after another perfect cross from Augello. In the final, Cremonese didn’t stop believing in it and in the 85th minute they equalized again thanks to Lochoshvili’s chest deflection on Dessers’ cross from the goal. It seems written the draw, but in the 95th minute a great goal from Sernicola arrivesafter a post hit by Afena Gyan, who gave the Grigiorossi a very heavy success to keep hoping for a miracle.