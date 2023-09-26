The 3 points were achieved for Stroppa’s team thanks to the goal of the Campania attacker. In the challenge between the two freshmen of the cadet championship, Balestriero and Felici decide

Gregorio Spigno

Two advances, two matches that exploded in the space of a few seconds: Serie B confirms itself as a championship that is (almost) impossible to decipher. Stroppa’s Cremonese changes pace and achieves their first victory under the guidance of the former Monza coach at Gigi Marulla in Cosenza thanks to the usual Coda, while everything happens between the two newly promoted teams Lecco and FeralpiSalò at the start of the second half. In the space of just 3′ the guests pass, the hosts equalize from a free kick and Felici gives the first historic victory to Vecchi’s team.

Serie B is his home. There is nothing more to add or to be surprised about, but Massimo Coda has done it again. Another decisive goal from the Campania striker, the 6th goal in the last 6 matches against Cosenza for him and Giovanni Stroppa's first victory as coach of Cremonese after the dismissal of Davide Ballardini. Three points that have the flavor of a turning point for the grey-reds, who have started slowly in this championship despite a top-placed squad. Cremonese beat Marulla's Cosenza fort after a back-and-forth by Collocolo, who scored just after the hour mark, and Mazzocchi. However, it was the usual Coda who made a scratch at the end, as a penalty area striker who took advantage of Micai's uncertainty when coming out and put the final 1-2 on goal with the back of his head, which relaunched Cremonese's promotion ambitions.

The dull start could have led one to think of a lackluster draw with little emotion, but instead in Lecco and Feralpisalò a few seconds were enough for the fireworks to explode. Between the two freshmen of the championship – both still with zero victories in Serie B – everything happens at the start of the second half. First Feralpi passes, in the 51st minute, thanks to Captain Balestrero's goal, then just a few seconds are enough for the ghosts to return to Vecchi's team: the visiting defense confirms itself to be very fragile at set pieces, collecting the 5th headed goal of its championship and gives Buso – with an assist from the usual Lepore, 3rd at the start of the season – the equalizer for Lecco. A result which, however, still only holds for a few seconds. Felici collects the ball, attacks the opponent's goal and scores the 1-2 which gives Feralpi their first success in Serie B. The evening of cadet football continues this evening with five more matches: kick-off at 8.30pm for Venice-Palermo , Sudtirol-Modena, Reggiana-Pisa, Ascoli-Ternana and Spezia-Brescia.