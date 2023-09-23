Among the matches of the 14th there were 4 draws out of 5 matches. Zini also had two expulsions. Spezia-Reggiana on the pitch

Oscar Maresca

A brace from the usual Coda wasn’t enough for Cremonese to give Stroppa the first three points of his management: against Ascoli it ended 2-2. The Grigiorossi came back from behind twice and in the second half they suffered with ten men after the red card given by Quagliata. Manzari and Pablo Rodriguez equalize the scores. Viali’s team wins an important point after two defeats in a row. It’s a header from Canestrelli that knocks out Feralpisalò: Vecchi’s men remain last with just one point won. Sudtirol doesn’t give up and in full injury time they score 1-1 against Ternana: Casiraghi scores from the spot, that’s five goals for him so far. He is the best scorer in the championship. Lucarelli’s team wasted and failed to win their first success of the season. Bisoli’s team flies, still undefeated. Brescia-Venice and Modena-Lecco drew without scoring. At 4.15pm on the Spezia-Reggiana pitch. The sixth day ends with Bari-Catanzaro, Parma-Sampdoria and Cittadella-Como on Sunday at 4.15pm.

Cremonese-Ascoli 2-2 — The first real chance of the match is Castagnetti’s free kick after ten minutes, Viviano has to fly to avoid the opening goal. Shortly after, he can do nothing on Vazquez’s perfect cross for Coda who heads the ball to unlock it. The guests didn’t sit back and equalized in the 25th minute with Manzari, who did well to take advantage of a loose ball in the area and throw it in: the first goal in Serie B for the player born in 2000. Mendes also had a good chance, which ended up over the crossbar. In the second half Stroppa’s team takes the lead again, Coda always scores: Vazquez is very precise, Buonaiuto touches it and the 1988 born player scores a double. That’s four for him in the championship. The hosts were left with ten men midway through the second half due to a foul by Quagliata on Manzari: he was already booked. Caligara and D’Uffizi exploit their numerical superiority and challenge Sarr. In the 88th minute, Ascoli managed to equalize the match with Pablo Rodriguez: he got to the ball before the goalkeeper and made it 2-2. In added time Bellusci gets the red card and ends up with ten against ten. After Ballardini’s dismissal, Stroppa fails to win the first three points. Ascoli’s proud reaction. See also The 10 Argentine players who increased their value the most in 2023

Brescia-Venice 0-0 — Little happens in the first half at Rigamonti. The two teams battle in the middle of the field, but are not very precise in the final meters. Cheryshev takes the measure from distance only in the 30th minute, the ball is high. At the beginning of the second half, Mangraviti challenges Joronen with his head, but his position is irregular. Dickmann only had his best chance in the 55th minute, the Venezia goalkeeper putting his fists in. Little happens in the second half too and the result doesn’t change: it ends goalless. Venezia temporarily remains second with 12 points and fails to overtake Parma at the top.

Feralpisalò-Pisa 0-1 — No goals in the first half, but so many opportunities. Kourfalidis was immediately blocked by Marin, Mlakar came close to scoring after ten minutes: he saved on the Fiordilino line. There are chances on both sides: Balestrero wasted and Vignato was not very precise from outside. Just before the break, a diving Nicolas gets just enough touch on Pilati’s header. It’s a corner kick in the 67th minute that gives Pisa the lead: Canestrelli jumps higher than anyone with his header, it’s his first goal in the championship. Vecchi’s men didn’t give up and Martella hit the crossbar in the 82nd minute. Despite the many chances, the score remains 0-1 for the Tuscans. Aquilani’s team wins again. See also After the defeat against Pumas, Vucetich prepares changes against Atlas

Modena-Lecco 0-0 — It was a good match at Braglia too, but the goals didn’t arrive. Di Stefano starts off well at the start of the match, Gagno saves. Tremolada creates dangers for the opposing defense, goalkeeper Melgrati is immediately involved. Halfway through the first half, Guglielmotti tries the Saturday goal on the volley from over thirty metres, Gagno is not surprised. Just before the break, Manconi tries and Melgrati is still very attentive. Di Stefano again fits in well in the second half, the defense is not very attentive, the usual Gagno closes the mirror for him. Saracco takes Melgrati’s place and has to defuse a good shot from Guiebre, which the referee stops for offside. It remained 0-0 until the 90th minute. Bianco’s men rise to eleven points, leaders Parma are at +2.

ternana-sudtirol 1-1 — Lucarelli’s team attacks and increases the pressure as always, Bisoli’s men close behind. The goal that unlocks the result comes from a corner kick with Falletti serving Casasola, a winning header in the 23rd minute. After the goal, the hosts try to manage the advantage by slowing down the pace. However, the opponents are unable to be dangerous. Ternana also plays better in the second half, Corrado comes close to doubling the lead in the 66th minute with a good curling shot. Sudtirol never dies and in full injury time they win a penalty: Pyyhtia knocks out Cisco. Casiraghi doesn’t make a mistake on the spot and it’s 1-1. Fifth goal of the league for the attacker, no one has done better. Still without victories for Lucarelli’s team, Sudtirol does not stop.