Pecchia’s team reaches first place while waiting for Lecce, committed tomorrow against Alessandria. Setback instead for the Tuscans, who draw 2-2 with Vicenza. How many wins away from home …

Michele Antonelli

Cremonese flies to the top of the standings, waiting for Lecce, thanks to a 3-1 over Parma. Pisa lost ground (in the fourth consecutive draw), which found the 2-2 with Vicenza only in comeback. Second away win for Monza (0-1 against Ternana) and away wins also for Reggina (1-3 in comeback with Spal), Perugia (1-2 in Cosenza) and Cittadella (0-1 against Pordenone) .

CREMONESE 3-1 PARMA – The first chance is for Vazquez, with a header after 11 ‘blocked by Carnesecchi. But to unlock the game of Zini is Baez (20 ‘), who only has to push into the net the perfect cross from Zanimacchia (who took over from Valzania). The doubling of Fabio Pecchia’s men comes with Gondo, who beats Colombi from the edge of the area with a nice right-footed shot. The trio is by Zanimacchia (59 ‘), on an assist from Baez from the left, who returns the favor of the first half to his teammate. At 62 ‘Simy shortens the distance and rekindles the yellow and blue hopes. After a few minutes another scoring opportunity on Danilo’s head: he rejects the Cremonese defense on the line. At 75 ‘Carnesecchi is still phenomenal, denying Simy a personal double. See also Djokovic, visa canceled: he must leave Australia

PISA-VICENZA 2-2 – Pisa presses in the start, but to unlock the match is Vicenza, with Cavion’s eurogol (17 ‘): left footed shot from the edge of the area and Nicolas pierced. At 22 ‘the doubling of Cristian Brocchi’s team with Diaw, who pushes in, with an empty net, Zonta’s winning pass. The hosts close the gap with Cohen, who collects the low cross from the left in the area and beats Contini with a touch of tip. At the beginning of the second half Puscas is immediately dangerous: three chances in a few minutes for the new Nerazzurri signing (great save by Contini on the second, in the 50th minute). Pisa pushes hard and at 54 ‘the same opportunity happens on the feet of Lucca: the split ends high. The 2-2 comes with Caracciolo (60 ‘), who is the fastest in the penalty area and overtakes Contini with the right. It ends 2-2. See also Gerard Piqué's most controversial tweets

TERNANA-MONZA 0-1 – At Libero Liberati in Terni Monza starts well and gains meters already in the first minutes. Nice volley by Favilli just before half an hour, replies Iannarilli with plastic flight. Stroppa’s men pass in the 38th minute, with a penalty from Valoti (in the fourth center of the season), after the contact in the area between Defendi and Favilli. The thrill is at the end: Pettinari’s pole in the 95th minute, after a great save by Di Gregorio. Second away win for Monza, which up to now had only won once away from home, in December against Brescia.

SHOULDER-REGGINA 1-3 – At Paolo Mazza in Ferrara the hosts took the lead after 19 ‘with Mancosu: a 5-a-side kick and a ball under the crossbar. Reggina’s equalizer comes with Tumminello (34 ‘), who crashes into Giraudo’s low cross from the left. The guests complete the comeback in the 60th minute: Di Chiara’s corner and Bianchi’s header for the 1-2. At 78 ‘there is also room for the trio of Stellone’s team: a cross from Cortinovis and another header, this time from Galabinov, who puts the exclamation point on the comeback. See also Dortmund-Bayern: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, streaming, forecast and possible onces

COSENZA-PERUGIA 1-2 – At San Vito Marulla the game unlocks around half an hour with Ryder Matos, who wedges himself in the Calabrian defense and beats Matosevic with a right (32 ‘). The doubling for Alvini’s team arrives in the 55th minute, with a nice heel shot by D’Urso. At 69 ‘the reaction of Occhiuzzi’s team: corner kick and header by Camporese, which shortens the distance.

PORDENONE-CITADEL 0-1 – In Lignano Sabbiadoro the grenades pass after 2 ‘with Beretta, who bags a stone’s throw from the line. In the second half the Cittadella tries to close it: good chance with Laribi’s cross from the left (79 ‘), which cuts the area without winning deviations. For the neroverdi, an opportunity in the final with Lovisa, on a free kick at the beginning of recovery. Cittadella’s goal lasted until 90 ‘: it ended 0-1.