Goals from Sanabria, Tsadjout, Valeri and Singo decide at the Olimpico Grande Torino. The Grigiorossi remain last in the standings with 9 points after 23 days.

Cremonese’s ninth league draw arrives on the field of Turin . Coach Davide Ballardini commented on the match to Dazn’s microphones as follows: “Cremonese have a duty to play these matches and if that’s not enough, they have to do even better. Against Turin we played a good match. In the first half we weren’t dynamic, we struggled to play and to close in. In the second half instead we were better at playing and more aggressive on the pitch”.

“You have to have great performances and great games – continues the grey-red coach -, by doing those then trust and awareness also arrive. Every now and then we make mistakes which in Serie A are paid for, such as in Singo’s goal that came in the team lined up. We still have a long way to go to grow. We are lucky enough to have a short squad and we can’t talk about second lines since 7 players left in January too. Every time I try to field the best formation, I will do so both in the league and in the Italian Cup”.