The coach spoke at the press conference before the match against Spezia

La Cremonese hosts Leonardo Semplici’s Spezia tomorrow at 20.45, who is back from the defeat against Atalanta. After the draw with Milan in the midweek round, coach Davide Ballardini presents the match in the press conference on the eve of the match: “More regrets about what was lost along the way or the hope of reopening the season? Neither one nor the On the other hand, there is the awareness of having done very well in the last period and we need to continue doing good performances in this way. Salvation? We are thinking about the match against Spezia, we are well aware of the difficulties that we have to overcome against them and we are only attentive to that. It seems that the Cremonese also showed more speed and lucidity than her opponents in Milan in the final. With the exception of Pickel? Pickel runs more than the others, but after that her brain is sometimes not in action and has those reactions that they don’t fit, but I say it for him first of all. It seems to me that the team is doing quite well, with tomorrow’s game it will be four games in nine days. And with so many games in just a few days, you have to be good at managing them.” See also Drama for Cristiano Ronaldo: his son died during childbirth

“Will density in midfield be fundamental with Spezia as well? The midfield is the heart and brain of everything – continues the grey-red coach -, from there comes the skill in closing down the opponents, in starting the action; the midfield must support the defenders and support the attackers. The match against Spezia will be completely different from the one played in Milan but the midfield will be equally fundamental. Will Cremo’s match plan be different? With Milan we started shy and fearful, while they started very strong, but we must always consider the environment, the quality of the opponents, etc. Then we became more aware of the difficulties we could create. Spezia are a team that had other objectives, in January they made important investments, they signed Shomorudov who is very good. Let’s go and meet a team that is in that position in the standings but that has a squad that matches the very well put together category”. See also 17 years have passed since Messi's debut in the Argentine National Team: immediate expulsion and Scaloni's defense

“If the back four is confirmed? I think we will confirm the back four – clarified Ballardini -, even if, as you also saw in Milan, we often adapt a central defender who occasionally plays full-back. Aiwu against Verona from right-back , or Vasquez as a left-back in Milan. We have a lot of central defenders and with a back four, unless the two full-backs play, we find ourselves having to adapt a centre-back in the wing. Defections? Chiriches confirmed what the club had seen in him at the beginning of the season. Against Milan he showed he’s a solid player, the only thing is his health: if Chiriches is fine, that’s what we saw. Disqualified aside, Tsadjout won’t be there tomorrow, and Dessers will try to something more but yesterday he felt a little annoyed. The attack? Today we have Ciofani as our first striker. Then Dessers will not be there or he will be there for a small part, and Tsadjout is not there. We can put Felix, who has characteristics completely different, ditto for Okereke. We will see, it is certain that based on the characteristics you try to make the players perform at their best”. See also Diogo Jota: See the Portuguese goal with Liverpool vs. Manchester City

May 5, 2023 (change May 5, 2023 | 1:22 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Cremonese #Ballardini #continue #period