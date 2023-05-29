Ballardini also spoke in the press room, as reported by heartgreyred.com: “I saw a Cremonese who kept the pitch well, with personality, and played it against a team second in the standings. We had 4-5 goals, even in the first half we played it. Besides being very good You have to be lucky against these players. For me, Cremonese played the best game of the season.” When asked if the relegation also happened due to bad luck, the coach explains: “You have luck if you deserve it. Cremonese are relegated for many reasons, certainly not because they were unlucky. Some matches go well , others less well, but certainly not relegated due to bad luck. Sarr’s Serie A debut? He played a good match, he’s a serious boy with qualities and personality. He confirmed the human and technical qualities that we recognize. Lochoshvili I don’t know how he is”.