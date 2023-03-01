Goals from Tsadjout, Spinazzola and Ciofani decide at the Zini. The Grigiorossi rise to the penultimate place in the standings with 12 points after 24 days

The first victory in the championship of the Cremonese comes at home against Rome. Coach Davide Ballardini commented on the match on Dazn's microphones as follows: "The Cremonese played a team game tonight, with intensity, with quality, they deserved the victory. You play against Roma and you have to concede something, when we're there widened we suffered a little more and so this was the match. Did I still believe I would win it like Roma? When Roma drew it is clear that I would tell a lie that a few more chances for them were more in the air. but Cremonese had great desire and great attention. Tsadjout? He's a boy I appreciate the more the days go by, when a boy trains very well and has quality, these are the performances you do".

“In the ball zone if you want to put pressure you have to go man to man – continues the grey-red coach -, then away from the ball you have to be careful. We’ve had some great matches like in the Coppa Italia against Roma. For me it’s important to see the team as is clear in the two phases of the game. When we have the ball we still make some mistakes, from a dangerous action for us comes a dangerous one for the opponents. This is the way to go, but not only from today. field to be able to save? We’ve never looked at the table, we won’t even now. We’ll play some great matches, then we’ll see what comes out of it.”

Daniel Ciofani, author of the decisive goal, also spoke at the end of the match: "A beautiful emotion that we have been looking for for a long time, and it only arrived in the Coppa Italia against Roma. We can certainly say that Roma are good for us. The penalty weighed heavily a lot, like everyone: in my career I made several mistakes, above average in Cremona, but I also scored many. I'm the most experienced player, as captain I took responsibility and scored. Is salvation possible? There were moments in which this season in which we've been ugly and inadequate, sometimes unlucky, but we're a serious group and that's the most important thing. In the meantime, we've had our first victory, now let's hope it brings more, even if we know it'll be very difficult. But if I I arrived in Serie A, and one in 33,000 goes there, Cremo can believe in salvation, even if now there was a 1% chance. If I took sides in fantasy football? I didn't buy myself because I had to leave on August 31st At the repair market I don't m I'm bought because we haven't done it yet."

February 28, 2023 (change February 28, 2023 | 21:08)

