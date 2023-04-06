At the Zini the semifinal first leg was decided by goals from Cabral and Nico Gonzalez (penalty). The return match is scheduled at the Franchi stadium on Thursday 27 April at 21.00.

Cremonese loses the semi-final first leg of the Italian Cup with Fiorentina and now he will have to attempt a comeback in the return match at the Franchi. Coach Davide Ballardini thus commented the match to the microphones of Mediaset: “Fiorentina have a highly competitive squad, I’m surprised they aren’t higher up in the championship because they have a good squad and a high quality of play. Now they’re also physically great. We started off tight, then in the second half we could have drawn in a couple of chances. Cremonese put in a good performance. The first half ended 2-0, we’ll see what happens to Franchi in the second half. I see the guys who are committed, who are serious, who also have quality. Trust me it comes from what I see in everyday life”. See also Egan Bernal launches project on his second chance at life

“In the first half we wanted to have more density in our half – continues the gray and red coach – but we always arrived late in closing times. In the second half we took the references better and the quality of our game improved. This explains the change from in the first half they opened us up. In the second half we kept the pitch better. Now it’s very tough, but we have to train well, we can’t do anything but show respect to those who push and support us like today, from the first to the last minute. And, damn it, with all this effort some satisfaction must come”.

April 5, 2023 (change April 5, 2023 | 23:43)

