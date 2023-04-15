Allo Zini decides a goal from Dessers at the start of the match. The Grigiorossi, in their third victory in the league, rise to 19 points after 30 days

The third victory in the championship of the Cremonese arrives at home against Empoli. Coach Davide Ballardini commented on the match to Dazn’s microphones as follows: “We started well, we scored and then we ducked a little too much, giving courage to a team that plays by heart like Empoli. As a team we suffered , less in the second half and I think Cremonese deserved it. We could have managed the ball better, but Cremonese was dangerous. How did I see Galdames as attacking midfielder? The attacking midfielder must be an offensive midfielder, but there are matches and matches. Today there was more need for a midfielder, because Empoli have many good players in the midfield and they needed more density.”

“Meïté has recovered a lot of balls… He doesn’t even know how strong he is – continues the grey-red coach -. Today, like in Genoa, he played two top-level matches. Lochoshvili’s conditions and the defence? Were they better I don’t think Lochoshvili has anything special, Aiwu came on well and Vasquez played a great game for me. In what spirit will we face Udinese? We are very happy with the two victories in a row, but above all there is the awareness that every match has to be faced with this desire. Then we go from time to time. Do we believe in salvation? We have a very difficult match against Udinese and we’re only thinking about that.” See also Cristiano Ronaldo and Boca's Al Nassr, close to closing the loan of Agustín Rossi

Cyriel Dessers, author of the decisive goal, also spoke at the end of the match: “It was wonderful to win here, under our curve. It was a very difficult game, but we did a great job and I’m very happy. How did we feel? Empoli are a good team, but today I have to congratulate our defenders who have done a great job. Finally, a good result for Zini as well. Goal-level goal? Only one goal for the team and that is salvation. to help with goals, assists and work. If we believe in salvation? Of course. We have seen that with 2 victories everything is possible. We know what to do”.

