Goals by Leris, Ghiglione, Lammers, Lochoshvili and Sernicola decide at Ferraris. The Grigiorossi overtake Sampdoria in the standings and have 16 points after 29 days

The second victory in the championship of the Cremonese arrives on the Sampdoria field. Coach Davide Ballardini commented on the match in the press conference as follows: "It was a balanced match between two teams in difficulty. There were chances on both sides. It was a tense match, you played a lot and I think that in the Cremonese were a little better than Sampdoria in the final. This explains the heated finish that saw us score two goals. We need to be better and more attentive. We need to defend the goal better. It's true that we scored three goals and we were good but we need to be more careful in the defensive phase. We need to defend goal and space better. Two similar goals conceded? Exactly. We're happy with the win but we need to be better at it. But we know it."

"It's a very important victory – continues the grey-red coach -. We need to be much better at being able to compete and do something better because if we continue to concede such clear situations to the opponents, it's not good because the others have to work harder to hurt ourselves. But we know it. We try to improve this aspect. Dessers, Tsadjout and Sernicola? We had to manage the minutes because we came from Wednesday's match. This referred to the question of Tsadjout, Buonaiuto and Dessers. Sernicola deserves it because he trains a lot and try to improve. The good ones are only those who make the correct choices during the match. Before the goal, there were two or three situations where you are better at reading you can put the opponents in more difficulty. Bravo but you have to do better if we want to be competitive at certain levels because Serie B is not Serie A."

Leonardo Sernicola, author of the winning goal in the final, spoke to Dazn at the end of the match: “We came from a difficult period, this goal is something absurd. I dedicate it to my family and my girlfriend. This victory is important “And let’s hope more come. They are a great team, and we’re happy to have overcome them. I just want to say thank you to the fans, there are always a lot of them both at home and away.”

