Goals by Laurienté, Frattesi, Dessers (brace) and Bajrami decide at the Mapei Stadium. The Grigiorossi are bottom in the standings with Sampdoria with 12 points after 25 days

The fifteenth defeat in the championship of the Cremonese arrives on the Sassuolo field. Coach Davide Ballardini commented on the match to Dazn’s microphones as follows: “In the first half we could have been better, we were too reluctant even if we sometimes put Sassuolo’s defense in difficulty. The match had to be played with enthusiasm as in the second time, our anger came out. We wanted to reverse it and we did it, then we weren’t so careful. This is Serie A. Dessers? He entered well, he has a duty to always be so decisive and determined, as well as determinant”.

"On our part there has always been great generosity and the desire to do better – continues the grey-red coach -, we need to be better at reading certain situations. Laurienté puts several teams in difficulty because he is an important player. He kicked the goal really strong, we'll go and review the goals to understand what can be improved and we'll train better if possible. We'll prepare Fiorentina as a team, trying to make them play as poorly as possible, having the desire to also hurt their opponents in the game."

March 6 – 21:09

