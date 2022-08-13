The coach spoke at a press conference before his league debut at the Franchi

The Cremonese, 9590 days from the last time, returns to play a Serie A match. Tomorrow’s opponent at 18.30 will be Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina. Meanwhile, after Monday’s victory in the Italian Cup against Ternana and confirmation that the first home match against Torino will be played at ZiniMr. Massimiliano Alvini presents the Artemio Franchi match in the press conference on the eve of this: “I breathe in the air great enthusiasm from the city and we all feel it, all this is beautiful. a respectable opponent. We are not yet at the top, but we will give everything. I do not know if I will sleep, but it is right that I should. I live with passions, I like all of this. I’m thankful for not sleeping tonight! “.

“Valeri and Castagnetti will not be in the match – continues the grigiorosso coach as reported by cuoregrigiorosso.com -, the first due to fatigue after the Cup and the second due to a problem in his rib and cannot breathe very well. There won’t be Lochoshvili either, but maybe there will be room from the start for some of the newcomers. The starting point is always fascinating, we have great faith in the work we have done and in what we will do from here on out. Our difficulty is in building a whole new group, but seeing the kids integrate so well is significant. It will be a long way. From a tactical point of view there will inevitably be some changes, we worked throughout the pre-season in a certain way, now we have to do something different precisely for these situations that have occurred. I expect a difficult match, we have great respect. We are a newly promoted player, we will take the field with our ideas and our strengths, always trying to give our best “. See also WEC | 6h of Spa: Toyota wins, Ferrari beats Porsche in the sprint

“Mistakes are part of the path – explains Alvini -, but not enough importance has been given to the passage of the round (in the Italian Cup, ed.), Absolutely significant. True, I am angry about some situations, but we are working to improve and with the Fiorentina we try to make fewer mistakes, having such a strong team in front of us. The guys work hard from day one and I just have to thank them. The expectations of the first are important for everyone, now we are not yet at the top but we will always go down to ‘make the Cremo’ and give everything. Enthusiasm is in the air, yesterday with the team we went to see the modernized Zini Stadium and it is a gem. And at the Franchi we will see many of our fans, we want to make them proud, certainly not to be promoted to do a certain type of championship. All the components participate to feed this dream conquered on the field. I come from Fucecchio, 40 km from Florence and playing in the capital at the Franchi is a great satisfaction personal satisfaction, to be extended to the whole team because playing there is great for Cremo too “. See also Genoa, the Ostigard lion continues to roar

